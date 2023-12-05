An attorney in Erie, Pennsylvania may be suspended from practicing law for being high on cocaine during a client's court hearing. The lawyer, Nathaniel Strasser, admitted to be on blow in court and apparently claimed in a disciplinary hearing that the drug improves his performance on the job.

According to a brief filed by the state's Office of Disciplinary Counsel that investigates attorney misconduct, Strasser's "refusal to express remorse for appearing at a hearing on a client's behalf while under the influence of cocaine — and his suggestion throughout the disciplinary hearing in this matter that cocaine enhances his performance as an attorney — presents an unacceptable risk that Respondent (Strasser) will repeat this intolerable misconduct."

A police officer at Strasser's client's hearing noticed that Strasser was exhibiting "very hyperactive, fidgety" behavior and had dilated pupils, so he reported him.

The disciplinary counsel is calling for a minimum one-year suspension. Next step is for the panel holding the hearing to make a disciplinary recommendation to the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

