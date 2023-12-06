A few months ago, fans of r/PublicFreakout were thrilled and dismayed at the video below from Parma, Ohio of a crazed Chipotle customer so disappointed with her burrito bowl that she threw it in the employee's face. That assaulting idiot, Rosemary Hayne, 39, and her friend fled the scene but bystanders got her license plate and called police.

"You didn't get your burrito bowl the way you like it, and this is how you respond?" Judge Timothy Gilligan told Hayne in the hearing. "This is not 'Real Housewives' of Parma. This behavior is not acceptable."

Her sentence? Working 20 hours a week at a fast food restaurant. Wonder if she'll pick Chipotle? Hopefully they wouldn't hire her.

From Food & Wine: