A few months ago, fans of r/PublicFreakout were thrilled and dismayed at the video below from Parma, Ohio of a crazed Chipotle customer so disappointed with her burrito bowl that she threw it in the employee's face. That assaulting idiot, Rosemary Hayne, 39, and her friend fled the scene but bystanders got her license plate and called police.
"You didn't get your burrito bowl the way you like it, and this is how you respond?" Judge Timothy Gilligan told Hayne in the hearing. "This is not 'Real Housewives' of Parma. This behavior is not acceptable."
Her sentence? Working 20 hours a week at a fast food restaurant. Wonder if she'll pick Chipotle? Hopefully they wouldn't hire her.
From Food & Wine:
For her misdeeds, Hayne was initially ordered to pay a fine and serve 180 days in jail with 90 days suspended. Due to the unique nature of her crime, Judge Gilligan offered her an alternative option to reduce her jail time. If Hayne agreed to and followed through with working 20 hours per week at a fast-food restaurant for two months, she could reduce her time behind bars to 60 days. Hayne reportedly apologized to the court and to Russell, accepted the counteroffer, and will soon be standing behind a fast-food counter (whether it's a Chipotle counter has yet to be determined).