Wendy's to implement Uber-style surge pricing

Yes, you read that right. Following in the footsteps of Uber and Lyft, fast food chain Wendy's (best known for kickstarting the trend of obnoxious, "humanized" corporate social media) is making inroads into surge pricing.

Wendy's will test "dynamic pricing" on burgers, Frosties, and other menu items, which will cost more during times of increased demand.https://t.co/iTboJL4gCJ — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) February 26, 2024

The plan, as outlined in Wendy's recent February earnings call, would see every Wendy's location being retrofitted with digital menu boards. These menu boards would then be used for something the company calls "dynamic pricing", or changing the price of menu items based on current demand. This only kind of makes sense in the ride sharing space as a response to traffic and irregular hours, but is utterly ridiculous here.

Most fast food places are so popular largely because of their reliably cheap pricing, and I can't think of anything that would make me swear off Wendy's quicker than being upcharged on my Baconator just because it's lunchtime.

