Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO, facing sex trafficking claims, sues his old company

Mike Jeffries, former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch and presiding king of botched facelifts, is suing the company for failing to pay his legal fees after he was accused of sex trafficking.

In exchange for serving as CEO, Abercrombie & Fitch (A&F) offered to indemnify Mr Jeffries for any claims arising out of his position with the company, according to the lawsuit filed in Delaware state court.

This included any threatened, asserted, pending or completed claim "whether civil, criminal, administrative" or other, his legal complaint says.

The contract also required the brand to either reimburse or provide advance payment to Mr Jeffries, at his request, in connection with any claim, the lawsuit adds.