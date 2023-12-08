U.S. vetoes UN Security Council vote for Gaza ceasefire

The United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It was the only country among the council's 15 members to vote against the resolution, with the U.K. abstaining and 13 others, including France, China and Russia—the other permanent members—all in favor.

BBC News reports difficult scenes:

The US has blocked a Security Council resolution put forward by the UAE calling for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza" … UN chief Antonio Guterres said the situation in Gaza is at breaking point and it is time to act as "the eyes of the world and the eyes of history are watching" But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israel to do more to protect civilians, saying there is a "gap" between its promises and the reality on the ground

The U.S. appears quite alone on the council: the U.K. says it would have supported the resolution if it had language critical of Hamas as well as Israel.