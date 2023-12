Here's a snow angel created by an owl, who was likely swooping down to catch some prey. I love the imprint that its giant wingspan left behind. What a beautiful thing this would be to come across outside after a fresh snow.

This unintentional snow angel beats any snow angel I've seen created by a person. I'm glad someone was around to capture it in a photo!

To all the little critters and rodents, though, this is probably viewed as a snow devil.