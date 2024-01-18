Spectacular "snownado" swirls toward a huge crowd of awestruck skiers in Colorado (video)

A spectacular "snownado" spun its way across the mountains of Breckenridge, Colorado, on Saturday, much to the delight of a huge crowd of cheering skiers. "Oh my God," said one, as many others yelled "Whoa!" in unison.

"Oh what a day it was," wrote TikToker Dree, who posted the awesome sight four days ago (see video below).

Not to be confused with tornadoes, snownados — or snow devils (also not to be confused with dust devils) — are a "very rare phenomenon," but not dangerous, according to the Idaho Statesman. And at least one adventurous skiier likely knew that fact as they skied right through the swirling funnel of snow.

