This is the most photographed abandoned car on Route 66

According to Atlas Obscura, this is likely the most photographed abandoned car in the country. Upon first glance, one would think that this rusted 1932 Studebaker was abandoned on the side of route 66 by a forlorn traveler long ago. The old car, located on the stretch of route 66 that runs through the Petrified Forest National, was actually placed there as an art piece.

The car was donated "by Frank and Rhonda Dobell of the Arizona Automotive Service of Holbrook, Arizona, to symbolize the allure of travel during that era."It has remained in place all these years and stayed intact against the elements.

It's a popular tourist attraction for car lovers and travelers to take photos next to. I love the way it looks against the barren desert landscape!