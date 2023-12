This ear costume by Venera Kazarova is listening (from every direction!). I love the way this whimsical sculpture can be worn with all the ears tied together, or spread out accordion-style.

I wonder if the costume has any eye-holes, but I guess it makes up for the lack of eyesight when you have numerous ears this size. I love the little beret-like hat at the top of the costume too.

I'm always excited to see Kazarova's latest work on my feed, it never disappoints!