Fake toll plaza operates for over a year, scamming motorists out of millions

Police in Gujarat, India busted five people who operated a fake toll plaza on bypass roads. Incredibly, the scam has been operating for 18 months. Smartly, the crooks charged less in tolls than the official government did at the real toll booth.

According to Financial Express, police "said that the accused used to stop vehicles and force them to use the makeshift toll plazas they set up instead of the one operated by an authorised operator on a national highway."

They "created bypass roads through WHTPL premises on the east of the NHAI toll plaza and through Vaghasia village west of the toll plaza, diverted vehicles to these bypass roads and extorted toll tax from vehicle drivers who took the bypasses."