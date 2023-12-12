Delta passengers spent night in remote Canadian military barracks after plane experienced mechanical problems

More than 250 passengers on a Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent Sunday night in a remote Canadian military barracks. The plane had mechanical problems with its deicing system and, according to a Delta statement, "out of an abundance of caution" the pilots landed in Happy Valley Bay in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. The town has a population of 8,000 people.

From CNN:

The airline worked with local officials to provide food and accommodations for passengers, and Delta said it is providing compensation to affected customers but declined to offer specifics.

"Delta sent additional aircraft to Goose Bay to bring customers to their final destination Monday. We apologize to customers for this inconvenience," the airline said.