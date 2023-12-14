Elon puts $100M towards a Musk-a-tonic University

Noted pedo guy Elon Musk "donated" $100 million to help "The Foundation" get up and running.

First, it'll be a private primary and secondary school; then, a university will appear to proctor these Technology, Science, and Mathletes in their mastery of such mundane subjects. Perhaps Elon will show up his-own-self and lecture about twisting Free Speech into your servant.

Musk must be finding run-of-the-mill University not anti-semitic enough.

The Tesla CEO has donated $100 million to one of his charities, The Foundation, to get the venture up and running, according to a tax filing obtained by Bloomberg. The project will begin with a primary and secondary school and then move on to launching the university. News of this filing comes after reports of X (formerly Twitter) having lost 13 percent of its users since Musk bought the platform in 2022, and of Tesla being forced to recall over two million of its vehicles over their autopilot software. Musk's university will seek accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and will be in person and also use "distance education technologies." "The school is being designed to meet the educational needs of those with proven academic and scientific potential," the filing states. TNR

