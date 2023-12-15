A judge has ruled that Prince Harry was hacked by Mirror Group Newspapers and awarded him £140,600 (~$180,000) in damages. Moreover, the court found that Piers Morgan, then the editor of the Daily Mirror newspaper, knew about the illegal hacking used to extract stories from celebrities' devices, was personally involved in it, and published at least 15 stories based on conversations and other information taken from Harry's phone.

In a summary of his 386-page ruling, High Court judge Mr Justice Fancourt concluded phone hacking by Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) had continued "even to some extent" during the Leveson Inquiry into media standards. Labour peer Baroness Chakrabarti advised the 2011 inquiry, which looked at the practices and ethics of the British press in the wake of the now-defunct News of the World phone hacking scandal. She told BBC Radio 4's World at One programme that the findings of Prince Harry's cases were "totally disgraceful".

Morgan exemplifies the concept of "failing up"— he was famed from the beginning as a charmless slimeball who openly threatened celebrities with his "long lens," was eventually fired by the Mirror for a fabricated front-page story, pivoted to become a game show host, and then inexplicably replaced Larry King as the host of Live—a short-lived escapade that allowed him to single-handedly destroy the American media myth of British sophistication, wit and sangfroid.