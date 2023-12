I love this body-less walking automaton by Nik Ramage. This creation walks down the street using the power of 4 wheels (and perhaps a ghost). It would make my day to see this piece of art pass by me out of the blue.

I really wish I could stand inside of the shoes and go for a ride in this wonderful sculpture. It looks way more fun than rollerblades.

See more of Nik Ramage's fantastic work here.