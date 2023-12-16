Startling 1922 image of medical bloodletting

Before the second half of the 19th century, bloodletting was a common medical practice. It was believed to help patients heal from illness and disease through balancing the "humours" of the body.

Most of the time, bloodletting was harmful to people and is now considered an outdated practice except in rare cases of a few specific conditions. Here's a 1922 image of a woman undergoing a bloodletting procedure (and be warned, it's a gruesome one). I'm amazed by the woman's ability to watch the bloodletting procedure with such a stoic expression. I can't even watch when I get a flu shot.

From Instagram: