Curious spinning wheel of feet made to test shoes in 1933

This spinning wheel of feet was made to test shoes in 1933. A conveyor belt underneath the device keeps the foot-wheel spinning. Although this device was made to test the quality of the shoes (which seem to be in fantastic shape), it would also work as a kicking machine if the spinning direction were reversed.

This awesome machine looks more like a piece of contemporary art than a way to test a product. I'm so glad it wasn't thrown out. Luckily, it was put on display at the Exploratorium in San Fransisco a few years back, where this video was taken.

From Instagram