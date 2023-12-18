You may want to print this on paper before reading any further. A study by the Interdisciplinary Reading Research Structure (ERI) of the University of Valencia (UV) found that reading for leisure on paper enhances comprehension more than if it is done with digital media. The Guardian reports that the study suggests "print reading over a long period of time could boost comprehension skills by six to eight times more than digital reading does."
As reported in The Guardian:
"The association between frequency of digital reading for leisure and text comprehension abilities is close to 0," said Ladislao Salmerón, a professor at the University of Valencia who co-authored the paper. This may be because the "linguistic quality of digital texts tends to be lower than that traditionally found in printed texts", he added. Text on social media, for example, may be conversational and lack complex syntax and reasoning.
Salmerón said that the "reading mindset" for digital texts also tends to be more shallow than that for printed materials, with scanning being more common. This can mean the reader "doesn't fully get immersed in the narration, or doesn't fully capture the complex relations in an informative text".