British Library website offline after ransomware hack

The website of the British Library is currently a spartan affair. Alas, it isn't a rebellion against bloated javascript frameworks and other excesses of the modern web. It's because they got cybered and have to rebuild most of their digital services from scratch.

We're experiencing a major technology outage following a cyber-attack affecting our website, online systems and services, and some onsite services. However, our buildings are still open as usual. We anticipate restoring more services in the next few weeks, but disruption to certain services is now expected to persist for several months.

You can still go to the library, including ticketed exhibitions, but anything that needs digital services is out of commission. It's been going on for weeks; here's a story in The Guardian from October.

The British Library said on Tuesday it had launched an investigation into the incident with the support of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and other cybersecurity specialists. A statement said: "The British Library is experiencing a major technology outage, as a result of a cyber incident. This is affecting online systems and services, our website, and onsite services including our reading rooms. We are investigating the incident with the support of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and cybersecurity specialists."

Most of the site redirects to that holding page, but a blog is still online with a more detailed explanation of what's gone down.