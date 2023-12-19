How engineers fixed the Leaning Tower of Pisa

Practical Engineering covers the modern engineering fix for the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

This 13-minute video shares the history and recent engineering fix for the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Having heard so much about the tower I thought I knew its story, but clearly did not. I enjoy that different generations of builders had to compensate for the lean over time and how they did. Modern engineers make their own mistakes, but the solution is cool.

Most of the homes I've owned had some lean to them. Remodels were full of fun decisions around "fix it or compensate for it?" Masking that the downhill side of a kitchen island was several inches taller than its uphill end was fun. I love the Pisa builder's solution to the shifting over time during construction.