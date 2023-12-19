Colorado court rules: Trump can't run in 2024 election

The New York Times reports that former President Donald Trump is in eligible to hold federal office because he engaged in insurrection, a violation of the United States Constitution.

"A majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution," the court wrote in a 4-to-3 ruling. "Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot." "We do not reach these conclusions lightly," the majority wrote. "We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach."

Trump said in a statement that he will appeal the ruling to the United States Supreme Court. Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung issued predictably bland word salad denouncing the ruling:

"Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group's scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump's name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice. We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these un-American lawsuits."