DeSantis comically turns Colorado's ballot decision into plot to destroy him (video)

In a last-ditch effort to stay relevant, failing candidate Ron DeSantis did a spectacular job twisting Colorado's decision to kick Trump off the ballot into a convoluted plot hatched by the Democrats meant to actually boost Trump and destroy DeSantis.

"What the left and the media and the Democrats are doing, they're doing all this stuff to basically solidify support in the primary for him [Trump] — get him into the general, and the whole general election is going to be all this legal stuff," Florida's governor comically rambled to a crowd in Iowa this morning, seeming to concoct his new conspiracy theory on the fly.

"It's unfair. They're abusing power 100%. But the question is, is that going to work? And I think they have a playbook that unfortunately will work," DeSantis continued, before making yesterday's news all about himself: "What they don't want is to have somebody like me, who will make the election not about all those other issues, but it'll make the election about the failures of Biden, the failures of the left, and how we're going to be able to turn the country around … that is a path to winning … and what the media and the left are doing with all these little stunts … it's not fair." (See video below, posted by The Recount.)

But DeSantis has been limping along on this so-called "path" with a pocket full of "stunts" for seven months now, with no signs of "winning" in sight, proving once again that the desperate candidate is utterly in over his head.