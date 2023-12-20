This FreeCast subscription is a great way to surprise that binge watcher in your life last minute

TL;DR: This 1-year subscription to FreeCast Value Channels for just $34.97 (Reg. $83) is an incredible last minute gift for the binge watcher in your life. Act fast, this deal ends 12/25 at 11:59PM PST.

Between the hole in our pockets each month, the rising membership prices, and the stale lineups, conventional steaming platforms are becoming a total scam. How many times can you watch the same show or fawn over that classic movie before you realize keeping these apps for posterity is a bad idea? Too many, and it's getting stale.

If you're looking for a new, refreshing way to sit in front of the tube for hours, this 1-year subscription to FreeCast Value Channels for just $34.97 (Reg. $83) is a great alternative. As an extra incentive, it's on sale so you can score a last minute gift for your favorite film fans at a killer price. Act fast, this deal ends 12/25 at 11:59PM PST.

So, let's break down FreeCast, because there's a lot going on. With 20 popular cable channels that will cost you approximately 9 cents a day to ingest, you'll never look back to old HuFlix or Cartoon Plus (We're not going to jail for copyright infringement, okay you guys?). As an added treat you'll also gain access to 700 live channels and over half a million on-demand movies and TV shows.

If you are hellbent on keeping all of those other streaming subscriptions, you'll get a streaming subscription manager. This allows you to link all your premium streaming subscriptions together so they are in one neat and tidy place.

As a testament to all the different channels FreeCast offers, let's break down a few completely opposite channels the whole family will love. Included in this deal are binge watches like:

BabyFirst: Great for your little ones' skills development

Curiosity Channel: Feed your mind with documentary films and series

Game Show Network: Watch crowd favorites like Family Feud and Match Game

GetTV: Enjoy classics like Walker Texas Ranger

QVC: Shop til you drop, 20/7

REELZ: Your hub for all things celebrity and gossip

Sony Movies: Stream blockbusters like The Da Vinci Code and A River Runs Through It

Get a 1-year subscription to FreeCast Value Channels for just $34.97 (Reg. $83) as a great last minute gift. No coupon is required to score this at 58% off, but act fast, this deal ends 12/25 at 11:59PM PST.

Prices subject to change.