Gentleman vapes, exposes himself, and urinates on Jetstar seat

A "despicable" man was caught vaping in his seat on a domestic Jetstar flight in Australia, and took offense when flight attendants told him to stop.
In fact, the 52-year-old gentleman became surly, allegedly arguing with the cabin crew for telling him what to do. He then showed his dissatisfaction by standing up, pulling down his pants, and urinating in front of passengers.
Fortunately, the target of his stunt was an unoccupied seat. But unfortunately, at least for the man, the plane had to return to its Gold Coast terminal, whereupon he was arrested and escorted off the plane.
From Yahoo! News:
Gold Coast Airport Commander Superintendent Josh Kinghorn described the man's actions as "despicable".
"I am appalled by the disgraceful behaviour exhibited on this aircraft," he said. "AFP has zero tolerance for bad behaviour at airports and this case is an example of how one person's abhorrent actions have a direct impact on those around them.
"Smoking a vape and urinating on a seat is not only repugnant but also poses a severe risk to the safety and comfort of passengers." …
"Such despicable actions will never be tolerated, and we will ensure appropriate measures are taken to hold the individual accountable for the appalling conduct," he said.
The man was charged with a number of offences, including offensive or disorderly behaviour on an aircraft , which carries a maximum penalty of $13,750. He is due to face court in February.