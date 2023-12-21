Gentleman vapes, exposes himself, and urinates on Jetstar seat

A "despicable" man was caught vaping in his seat on a domestic Jetstar flight in Australia, and took offense when flight attendants told him to stop.

In fact, the 52-year-old gentleman became surly, allegedly arguing with the cabin crew for telling him what to do. He then showed his dissatisfaction by standing up, pulling down his pants, and urinating in front of passengers.

Fortunately, the target of his stunt was an unoccupied seat. But unfortunately, at least for the man, the plane had to return to its Gold Coast terminal, whereupon he was arrested and escorted off the plane.

From Yahoo! News: