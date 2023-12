In 1940 or so, animator Otto Messmer made an animation for a billboard in Times Square. Messmer is known for his work on Felix the Cat, and here worked for neon sign designer Douglas Leigh.

I love the simplicity of the characters and the pixelated look that it has. What a fun thing it must have been to see this playing while walking down the street. I wish simple pixel-art cartoons were still playing on billboards.