Learn everything there is to know about puppy training with this bundle, now only $24.97

TL;DR: Train your puppy to be obedient and positively socialized with the Complete Guide to Puppy & Dog Training Bundle for only $24.97 (Reg. $320) and save $295 until 11:59 PM on 1/1.

Puppies are adorable and sweet and fluffy, but training them is crucial. Skipping this step can result in a dog that has separation anxiety and displays unwanted behavior like leash pulling, lunging, or nonstop barking.

Indeed, puppy training is so much more than the basic "sit" and "stay" commands. Get ready for a deep dive into the real-deal of shaping your furball into the coolest canine on the block with this Complete Guide to Puppy & Dog Training Bundle.

Courses in this training bundle include: Stop Dog Barking: Easy Dog Training Methods, Leash Training: Stop Pulling on the Leash, How to Stop Dog Attacks, Become a Dog Trainer, and so much more to help you raise an obedient, socialized dog.

One of the courses — the Puppies: A-Z Guide to Puppy and Dog Training course — is all about tackling those pesky behavioral quirks head-on. Instructor Sharon Bolt is a top dog behavior expert who will guide you with clear and precise tips to make sure both you and your dog get the most from this program. She has written three books on dog behavior and contributed to numerous magazines, newspapers, TV programs, and radio stations with her expertise.

As you work through the courses in this bundle, you'll learn the art of training, teaching, and socializing your puppy in a way that turns them into a joyous, well-rounded, bark-of-the-town dog. Plus, if you've gotten a puppy or dog as a holiday gift, this is invaluable information for getting your pup situated in their new forever home.

Ready to turn that puppy chaos into canine charisma?

Get the Complete Guide to Puppy & Dog Training Bundle for only $24.97 (Reg. $320), saving $295, until 11:59 PM on 1/1.

Prices subject to change.