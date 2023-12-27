Stay warm this winter and get this heated scarf for only $39.97 for a limited-time

TL;DR: Winter is here, and so are the bitter-cold temperatures. The Helios Heated Scarf with Power Bank will keep you warm, and it's only $39.97 (reg.$79) until 1/1 at 11:59 PM. Don't miss our end-of-year sale on some of our most popular deals!

Sometimes a heavy coat isn't enough to protect you from the bone-chilling air outside. Bundle up even more with the Helios Heated Scarf. It comes with its power bank and might be the winter accessory you didn't know you needed. This cozy scarf has three customizable heat settings ranging from 113°F to 149°F and can be easily adjusted by the dual button controller.

The super soft Helios scarf is made of 100% polyester fabric and uses advanced heating technology to keep the back of your neck extra toasty. The 5,000mAh power bank generates the heat you need to keep the freeze away.

Not only is this chic scarf the perfect addition to your stylish winter wardrobe, but it's water resistant too. The advanced insulation and lining will keep you dry and snug, be it in snow, sleet, rain, or wind.

Whether commuting to work in a snowstorm or walking your dog on a frigid morning, this innovative scarf makes the dropping temps more bearable.

Rated 4 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said, "My shoulders, neck, and back get sore in the cold and this helps! It's small and soft, kind of an unusual shape but tucks nicely into a sweater or coat, and on the lowest setting, it runs for a long time, making you feel notably more cozy. I love it and am buying another for my mom."

Get the Helios Heated Scarf with Power Bank for only $39.97 (reg.$79) or 50% off. Hurry, this exclusive price only lasts until 1/1 at 11:59 PM! No coupon is needed.

Prices subject to change.