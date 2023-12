Jack Cox is the mastermind artist behind this fantastically weird goofy face mask. Watching this process video was so much fun. I loved the detail build up as wrinkles, texture, shape was added to this fun piece.

I'd be overjoyed to see someone wearing this beauty while walking down the street.I love how small the facial features are compared to the size of the mask. Both scary and hilarious, this mask is truly one of a kind.

From instagram: