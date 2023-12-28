Brighten your space with these inflatable coconut-shaped lights for only $36.99

TL;DR: Sometimes we just need a little more light. The MOGICS Coconut: Portable Waterproof Light is one-of-a-kind, and it's only $36.99 (reg.$49).

Whether you're trying to create a vibe or just need to brighten up your space, this nifty little sphere-shaped light will do the trick. The MOGICS Coconut Light self-inflates with the touch of an invisible switch and is ready to go within seconds. It's made of silicone-safe materials, and ensures no air leaking while remaining super bouncy.

The MOGICS Coconut Light has four modes (normal, 50%, 30%, and breathing) so you can choose what fits the mood best. The soft, warm light is aesetically pleasing in any environment. These innovative lights are loved by travelers and homebodies alike.

This portable and waterproof light is foldable, and fits easily into any compact space. Take it on a trip, camping, or decorate your pool with these fun illuminating coconuts. You'll love the modern and minimalist look of the MOGICS lights as they add a cozy touch to any event or room.

It comes with a rechargeable cable that will power up your MOGIC coconut for up to 8 hours depending on the mode. Above all else, these light balls make a great conversation piece. If you want to scatter a few throughout your home, grab a 2-pack of the MOGICS Coconut Lights for only $69.99

Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said, "Love these lights. We take them everywhere we go. Everyone always asks us where we bought these! When we go to the beach it's awesome to have these at night!"

Get the MOGICS Coconut: Portable Waterproof Light for only $36.99 (reg. $49) or the MOGICS Coconut: Portable Waterproof Light (2-Pack) for $69.99 (reg.$98).

Prices subject to change.