Take your photography to a higher level with the AIR NEO camera drone

TL;DR: Take your photography efforts to a higher level with the AIR NEO AI-Powered Autofly™ Camera Drone, $149.99 (reg. $159.99).

Photography's leap over the past few decades can't be understated. Pocket-sized cameras can take photos that outperform their bulky predecessors of years past. Cell phones boast photo and video capabilities once thought impossible just a few decades ago.

Drones have added another element that has helped up the photography ante. The aerial devices had marked a shift in the photography paradigm thanks to their ability to take images from above.

The AIR NEO AI-Powered Autofly™ Camera Drone does that and more, and it's available for $149.99 (reg. $159.95). You don't need a coupon to access this deal.

The AIR NEO literally takes your photo efforts to new heights. Not only does it take pictures via its integrated 12-megapixel camera, but it also records in 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second. The accompanying AirSelfie app allows users to instantly share photos they've taken from the drone to their social media accounts. The AirSelfie app features a smooth user interface and is easy to navigate. It's also used to control the drone when it's in flight.

This drone sports an eye-catching blue color and checks in at just 1.92 ounces. It's small enough to fit in your pocket with little hassle. For perspective on its size, it's smaller than an iPhone.

Previous drone-flying experience isn't needed to use the AIR NEO. It's equipped with an AI-powered auto-fly mode that assists with your flying efforts. Users can expect six minutes of flight time. The wireless range on the AIR NEO is 60 feet. Sixteen GB of onboard memory ensures that you'll have more than enough to save your photos.

In addition to the drone, you'll receive a storage bag, extra props and a USB-C cable for charging.

Give your photos an edge with a boost from above with the AIR NEO AI-Powered Autofly™ Camera Drone. Purchase it today for $149.99 (reg. $159.95).

