Cops jailed after filming themselves throwing slushies at people

This is an old story dating to last year, but I like it because it's such a good example of what cops do when they think they can get away with it.

Police officers Curtis Flynn, 40, and Bryan Wilson, 36, filmed themselves throwing slushies at people from their patrol car, drenching them by driving through puddles, and doing other things amusing to bullies. Local pedestrians were targeted for at least 11 months by the cops and it took a Freedom of Information Act request from the Courier Journal to prove who was doing it. They're both conviced and given jail terms. Five other officers who knew what was going on were "disciplined" but "allowed to stay on the police force."

UPDATE: I was wondering why Wilson's sentence was as severe as it was and how's this for a "buried lede":