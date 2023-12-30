You get thousands of top documentaries with a Curiosity subscription, now $200 off

TL;DR: Love nonfiction watches? Then, you'll really enjoy Curiosity, a streaming service that's essentially the Netflix of documentaries. Right now, courtesy of our End of Year Sale, you can get a lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream, typically valued at $399, for just $179.97.

There are so many different streaming services out there, and the prices for all of them can be staggering. The trick is to find one that has the best content for you — and for documentary fans, that's undoubtedly Curiosity.

Curiosity gives viewers access to thousands of popular, well-regarded documentary films and docu-series, on topics like history, nature, and science. Best of all, right now you can get lifetime access to Curiosity for an incredibly low price: just $199.99. That's 55% off, no coupons needed — you won't find a better price on the web! It's all part of our End of Year Sale, which runs through January 1, 2024 at 12:59pm PST.

Curiosity, which was founded by the man behind Discovery Communications, John Hendricks, has a vast library of documentaries that's constantly being updated. Many of these documentaries are available in high-definition, making for a clear, vivid viewing experience.

That's also a viewing experience you can have from from anywhere, as you can stream from your TV or watch from your phone. You can even download content so you can watch your most anticipated docs without Wi-Fi. (These Curiosity documentaries are particularly good for killing airplane time, for example!).

Unsurprisingly, Curiosity has garnered plenty of praise: PCMag gave it 4 stars in its review, and it has a 4.7 stars rating on Apple Store. Clearly, it's a streaming service so many people love.

So, make a commitment to expand your knowledge and learn about new topics this new year! Start your progress to this resolution by getting a lifetime subscription to the Curiosity Stream Standard Plan for only $179.97 through January 1, 2024 at 12:59pm PST.

StackSocial prices subject to change.