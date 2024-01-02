Japan Airlines flight bursts into flames at Tokyo's Haneda airport (video)

A Japan Airlines plane carrying 379 passengers burst into flames after it collided with an earthquake-relief plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday. Although everyone on the domestic flight — flying in from Japan's northern city of Sapporo — safely evacuated, five out of the six people on the relief plane were killed, according to CNN.

The first video below (posted by Tokyotronic) shows the plane — which looks like a ball of fire — speeding across the runway, while the second video (posted by The Washington Post) shows footage of the plane, now stationary, completely engulfed in flames. The last video (posted by tanakamaru1999) shows passengers escaping the plane using the emergency slide. From CNN:



The Airbus A350-900 aircraft ignited after flying into Haneda from the northern Japanese city of Sapporo at 5:47 p.m. local time (3:47 a.m. ET). Five crew members died on the second aircraft, thought to be a De Havilland Canada DHC-8, operated by the Japan Coast Guard (JCG), according to Japan public broadcaster NHK. It said the plane's captain was in a critical condition. … A JCG spokesman told CNN that its aircraft had been headed from Haneda airport to an airbase in Niigata prefecture to help with relief efforts following a 7.5-magnitude earthquake on Monday. Japan Airlines flight 516 took off from Sapporo's New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido prefecture to Tokyo's Haneda Airport with approximately 400 passengers and crew on board, according to NHK. The majority of departures from Haneda Airport are now canceled and it's unclear when flight services will resume, the broadcaster reports.

Footage of JAL jet catching fire when landing at Tokyo #Haneda runway pic.twitter.com/txlSigVhyS — Tokyotronic (@robotopia) January 2, 2024

Japan Airlines flight JAL 516 was on fire on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, after colliding with a coast guard plane.



Footage showed the passenger aircraft burning as it moved along the runway before becoming engulfed after it came to a standstill.… pic.twitter.com/2UqE9OdY7o — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 2, 2024

