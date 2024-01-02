Woman calls police after Florida man vanishes during lunch date

A woman in Longboat Key—a town on the central west coast of Florida—was recently looking forward to a nice lunch with her husband. Having picked a restaurant, she was kind enough to drop him off at the entrance before she looked for parking. Finally, she found a spot and walked into the restaurant to join him. Her husband, however, was nowhere to be found.

Anxiously, she called emergency dispatch and reported that her husband had simply vanished. Shortly after, police arrived.

According to the Observer's police log, "The responding officer was able to find the husband having lunch at a different restaurant nearby. The wife was escorted to the restaurant and to the table with her husband."

He must not have liked her taste in lunch spots. Or, yes, perhaps the man has a memory disorder.