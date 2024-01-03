Watching these steamed buns expand as they cook is mesmerizing

I could watch this video all day long. It features some of the fanciest, most elaborate steamed buns I've ever seen fluffing up as they cook. It was posted on one of my favorite subreddits, "Oddly Satisfying" ("For those little things that are inexplicably satisfying"), where it definitely belongs.

The buns are beautiful—they're shaped like king crab, octopus, lobster, various fish, various flowers, a hamburger, and much more. The way they rise and expand when they cook is so fun to watch.

While some commenters argued that maybe these buns might be fake or AI, they definitely seem to be real. One redditor posted this link to a video showing how the king crab bun is made. Enjoy!