Man sued teenager for selling him $20,000 worth of fake Air Jordans

An Australian man paid approximately $20,000 for seven pairs of what he believed to be rare Nike Air Jordan sneakers. But when he received the good, the man said that "defects" made him believe the shoes are counterfeit so he requested a refund. Those requests were ignored so the man took the seller and, um, his father to court. The seller is a 17-year-old high school student.

From the BBC:

[The buyer] claims the boy's father accompanied him to local authenticators, who immediately recognised the teen as a "fraudster and scam artist" by name. The teen and his father disputed that the shoes were "unauthentic" and that the store used to check the sneakers was authorised to authenticate them. The seller's father also told the tribunal that he only became involved in the situation to "protect the safety of his family" after his son was chased through a shopping centre.

So did the buyer get his money back? Nope. He's SOL, according to the law. The claim was dismissed because the seller was a minor and hence unable to enter into a legal contract that would make him responsible for providing a refund.

"Had the agreement been entered into when [the seller] was 18 years old the result might have been different," Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal member Katherine Metcalf stated.