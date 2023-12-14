A client/volunteer at a Portland homeless shelter was organizing donations in a bin when he spotted a curious pair of shiny gold Nike Air Jordan sneakers. Turns out, the sneakers were custom Air Jordan 3s that filmmaker Spike Lee commissioned to wear to the 2019 Academy Awards.

Nobody knows the story of how the shoes ended up in the donation bin but they are now on the Sotheby's auction block with all proceeds going to the Portland Rescue Mission. They're estimated to sell for $15-$20,000.

According to UPI, "Tinker Hatfield, designer of the Air Jordan 3 sneakers, paid a visit to the shelter to examine the shoes…. Hatfield provided the shelter with a replacement box and a framed and signed design proof."