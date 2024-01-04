A cute and silly book of punctuation marks brought to life in 1824

Punctuation Personified* is a cute and silly book of punctuation marks brought to life from 1824. The cast of characters in the book have names like Counsellor Comma and Ensign Semicolon. I like how the characters all somehow look like the punctuation marks that they're named after.

This method of learning about punctuation seems way more fun (and helpful) than the homework assignments I was given as a kid in school.

From the Public Domain Review: