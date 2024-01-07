LA legalizes lowrider cruising again

Hell yeah! In a great start to 2024, the city of Los Angeles has lifted its decades-long ban on cruising. I actually had no idea that it was technically illegal all these years for souped-up lowriders to cruise down the street, blasting oldies and flaunting pinstripe perfection, but hey, you learn something new every day.

Lowriders — customized cars modified to drive as close to the ground as possible, sometimes with the help of lowered suspensions or hydraulics — have been around since the 1940s. The customized cars, which became popular with Chicano youths, often include detailed paint jobs. Those outfitted with hydraulics might ride down the street on cruise night, then lift one corner up with the flip of a switch or bounce down the street to the delight of spectators.

Salvador Hernandez for LA Times

While the ban hasn't stopped the processions these last few decades, lifting it will definitely improve cruiser-police relations. The practice was banned all across LA in the 80s because of its supposed affiliation with gangs. This all stems from stereotypes, after all, how can you enforce a ban on driving your car down the street? Legalize pinstriping now! Let the good people scrape the curb so hard that sparks fly everywhere!

For some in the lowrider community, the law — which goes into effect Jan. 1 — is a recognition of both their artistic expression and a car culture that has been outlawed. Salvador Hernandez for LA Times

Celebrate the new year by buying some One Shot and a hydraulics kit and get out there! Go get your Prius lifted!