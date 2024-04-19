Inside Quentin Tarantino's retro coffee shop, Pam's Coffy

Quentin Tarantino, a name synonymous with distinctive cinema, has ventured into the cafe business with the February launch of Pam's Coffy next to the Vista Theater in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. This isn't just any coffee shop; it's a tribute to Pam Grier, known for her badass lead role in one of Tarantino's top films, the 1973 blaxploitation film "Coffy," and it's brimming with retro vibes and custom-blend coffees. Originally meant to be a video rental store, Tarantino instead created a casual hangout for creative types in the former ice cream parlor, complete with Cap'n Crunch and swell merch.

I'm staying in Los Angeles this month and stopped by Pam's Coffy for a cup of Joe and a Pop Pie—a handmade Pop Tart sourced from an excellent local bakery called Cake Monkey. Here are some photos I snapped from that day:

You won't find espresso at Pam's Coffy, just drip coffee to match its old school vibes. Photos: Rusty Blazenhoff.

Enjoy memorabilia from Tarantino's own collection and/or a bowl of his favorite cereal, Cap'n Crunch. Photo: Rusty Blazenhoff.

Step through the beaded curtain into the VHS viewing booth to catch some of Tarantino's favorites from his personal video vault. Vintage MTV music videos were playing the day I was there. Photos: Rusty Blazenhoff.

Tarantino also took over the neighboring Vista Theater, which features a state-of-the-art sound system and still screens movies on actual film. Photo: Rusty Blazenhoff.

Pam's Coffy is located at 4473 W Sunset Blvd. in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. It's open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

