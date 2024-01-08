Found and Chosen is a delightful collection of collections

Found and Chosen, my new favorite instagram page, is a delightful collection of collections by artist Jane Housham. I stumbled across this page the other day and it has been bringing me great joy ever since.

Many of the images found and chosen consist of various found plastic toys all lined up on the floor in an incredibly visually pleasing manner.

Here's a few examples of the type of fun things on the page: an image of all yellow toys, one of cow/milk-related trinkets, and a selection of plastic polar bears. I love getting a peek into others' collections of found objects, especially when they're organized in such a wonderful way!