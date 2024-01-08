Gillian Anderson's Golden Globes dress was subtly covered in vulvas

Gillian Anderson—star of the show Sex Education—turned up at last night's Golden Globes award wearing a beautiful dress subtly embroidered with vulvas. See it below.

The gown was a collaboration with designer Gabriela Hearst.

"Since my Instagram presence has been highlighting yonis since Sex Education landed on Netflix, and with the mantra of my brand G-Spot being to 'prioritize pleasure,' I wanted to bring this element into the design," Anderson told British Vogue. "I'm so pleased Gabriela was up for the challenge!"