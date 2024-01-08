iPhone found intact after being sucked into the void at 16000 ft

An iPhone lost to the void when a window blew out at 16,000 feet on an Alaska Air flight was found in working condition by a passer-by in Oregon. The man, Seanathan Bates, posted his discover to Twitter—and there wasn't so much as a scratch, though the remains of a charger plug were stuck in the Lightning port.

"Found an iPhone on the side of the road," he wrote. "Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact!"

He called the NTSB and was told it was the second phone to be found after the incident, which hurt no-one but resulted in an emergency landing and the entire fleet of Boing 737 MAX 9 aircraft being grounded while it is investigated. Bates says he's doing to do one interview with local TV station KPT, but "other than that, I'm not going to make a whole media tour over finding a lost cell phone."