Learn your dream language with this Babbel lifetime subscription, now only $150!

TL;DR: Learn a new language (or several!) with help from Babbel, a top-rated language learning program. You can access Babbel's 14 languages for only $149.97 (reg. $599) through January 10!

There's nothing like the start of a new year to excite you about a new skill or hobby. Learning a new language is always up there on the "goals and resolutions" list, and this is the year you can actually make it happen!

If you've always dreamed of traveling the world or visiting a special country that's been on your bucket list since you watched Anthony Bourdain's adventures, you'll love this lifetime subscription to Babbel. This subscription gives you access to 14 languages, including Russian, Italian, Indonesian, Swedish, French, Turkish, and Portuguese. And right on time for the new year, lifetime access to Babbel is now only $149.97 (reg. $599) through January 10.

First things first, toss out that notion that Babbel's just a phone fling. This bad boy is good across devices. Desktop, phone, tablet – you name it. Babbel syncs your strides in linguistics whether you're desktop-bound or mobile. And about those offline adventures? Pre-download your lessons and keep it rolling with no Wi-Fi strings attached!

Babbel's packing a hefty 10K+ hours of online language mastery. From 14 different tongues, choose your linguistic weapon. Dabble in one, dabble in all (though you can only learn one language at a time!), there's no clock ticking – you've got a lifetime pass. And forget those weekend-long cramming sessions. Babbel's all about snack-sized 10-15 minute language lessons, perfect for squeezing into your coffee break or subway ride!

The content? It's not just run-of-the-mill textbook stuff. We're talking real-world, road-tested topics. The brainpower behind this? A league of over 100 linguistic wizards, plus some academic muscle from Yale, CUNY, and Michigan State.

Babbel's got levels for everyone. Newbie? Seasoned speaker? It doesn't matter. You're skipping the yawn-worthy drills and diving into what matters – actual conversation skills. Even The Economist tips their hat, saying Babbel's ahead of the curve, focusing first on conversation, not just gamification like others (who shall remain nameless!).

So, why's Babbel the top dog in language apps, with millions of users worldwide? Simple. It's the smartest, slickest way to add another tongue to your talk.

Flex your linguistic muscles in the new year when you score lifetime access to Babbel Language Learning for just $149.97 through January 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. No coupon required!

StackSocial prices subject to change.