Make traveling more secure than ever with this TSA-approved fingerprint suitcase lock, now $14 off

TL;DR: It can be nervewracking to hand your bags over to airport staff when you fly, but now, you can rest assured your luggage will be kept safe thanks to the TOKK™ Fingerprint TSA Approved Lock PL 16. Only you can unlock your bag now! Best of all, while it usually costs $59, you can get it now for just $44.99.

Traveling can be stressful for so many reasons, but now you can eliminate one of those concerns as you fly. Thanks to this unique fingerprint lock, you can relax when you check your bags, knowing only you have the power to unlock them.

It's all courtesy of the TOKK™ Fingerprint TSA Approved Lock PL 16, a small bag lock that requires your fingerprint to open the luggage. You might expect such a cool piece of tech to be expensive, but the Lock is on sale now: While it's valued at $59, right now it's available for $44.99, no coupons needed. You won't find a better price on the web!

It's not just the fingerprint access that makes this device so cool. It works almost immediately — just .5 seconds to unlock — making it a much quicker option than, say, a combination padlock. And while you can register just your own fingerprint, you can add up to nine other fingerprints to allow other people access to your bag, too.

Plus, it's not just the fingerprint access that makes the lock effective. It's built out of strong steel to ensure its strength, so determined thieves can't easily snap it open to access your things, and it's also designed to be weatherproof, to handle all the temperature changes associated with travel.

It seems like such a useful locking device may get caught at the security line, but don't worry: This lock is TSA approved.

Never run for baggage claim again: Your bags are safe with the TOKK™ Fingerprint TSA Approved Lock PL 16. Get it now for just $44.99.

StackSocial prices subject to change.