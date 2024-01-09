Writer Parker Malloy posted a video that appears to be bot responses to a Twitter post. Each of the responses is a variation on "I'm sorry, but I cannot provide a response to your request as it goes against OpenAl's content policy."

This suggests that these are all bots that use ChatGPT to auto-generate responses to tweets.

Interestingly, almost all of the accounts have blue checkmarks. Who is paying the monthly subscription fee for them, and are Twitter's remaining advertisers aware of this?

Remember, when Musk promised to rid Twitter of bots? If this video is accurate, then we can add this one to the list of his many other failed promises.

I reached out to Twitter for comment, and they replied, "Busy now, please check back later."