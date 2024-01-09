An interactive map of tiny islands around the world

The Obscure Islands website contains a map of them around the world, and it's so much fun to explore. Each island on the map comes with a description about its land and history.

Today I learned of Ailsa Craig Island, which is "a small island off the coast of Scotland, rising 338 meters above sea level. The island has been quarried since the early 19th century for its high-quality granite, which has been used for centuries in the production of curling stones. Today, Ailsa Craig granite is still used to make Olympic-level curling stones as well as other items like paving stones and buildings. Though remote, Ailsa Craig has been mentioned in works by famous artists and authors such as Jules Verne and John Keats."

I also learned about the fascinating island with the silly name Just Room Enough Island, which is "also known as Hub Island" and " is the world's smallest inhabited island located in the Thousand Islands chain in New York. The island, which was purchased by the Sizeland family in the 1950s, is around 3,300 square feet in size and features a house, a tree, shrubs, and a small beach."

There are a handful of other places to learn about on the site, and I'm excited to see what other islands getting added over time!