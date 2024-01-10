"What is your biggest regret?" — people share theirs in this 3-minute animated video

"The biggest regret is that I didn't have children of my own."

"That I didn't travel more when I was younger."

"That I should have come home frequently to visit. Visit him."

In this three-minute video created for her class at Harvard, Amanda Duckworth created an animated video with quotes from people she interviewed, asking them about their biggest regrets.

One guy interviewed said he regrets calling his mom a "bitch" when he was 17. "I had just ran out of the house. That was bad. That's my regret. I love you, Mom."

