Did you know you can store a yoga ball by pushing it into a ceiling corner?

"The technique of storing a balance ball by pressing it against the corner of the ceiling seems to be common knowledge among users," says R Otomo on Twitter, "but I feel like there's a lot that people don't know about it."
I don't know about it, but I don't have a yoga ball to find out if it really works. It's possible this photo was rotated 90 degrees:
But another Twitter user named Dary shared a picture of a yoga ball that is definitely on the ceiling:
Previously: Guy gives a lifehacks tour of his apartment