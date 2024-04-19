Did you know you can store a yoga ball by pushing it into a ceiling corner?

"The technique of storing a balance ball by pressing it against the corner of the ceiling seems to be common knowledge among users," says R Otomo on Twitter, "but I feel like there's a lot that people don't know about it."

I don't know about it, but I don't have a yoga ball to find out if it really works. It's possible this photo was rotated 90 degrees:

But another Twitter user named Dary shared a picture of a yoga ball that is definitely on the ceiling:

マジでできちゃった……..しかも割と丈夫だ…….3点に張力とゴムの摩擦が均一に生じるのか テンセグリティみたいだな pic.twitter.com/VrDSNPnRA5 — ℘ ᴅᴀʀʏ (@IBRD_) March 16, 2024 Can anyone confirm that this really works?

