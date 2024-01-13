Calling all musicians! This synth you can DIY is now under $110

TL;DR: Follow your musical dreams by building and coding your own synth with Synthia! It's a DIY music machine that's price dropped to only $109.99 (reg. $119) through January 14!

Synthesizers are incredible tools that are the building blocks of electronic music. If you're itching to start creating your own beats and hits with synthesizers, you might want to check out this deal on Synthia!

Perfect for music lovers, Synthia can combine engineering and music in one. You can build and code your own music sampler with Synthia for only $109.99 (reg. $119) until January 14!

Here's how it works. You'll use coding to build your own musical machine (though previous experience isn't needed!), which is an all-in-one sampler, drum, sequencer, and synthesizer. You can use it to create almost any beat and fully customize your sound mixes. Synthia even lets you mix up to five tracks at a time and is designed with a built-in MEMS microphone in its recorder for you to collect your samples!

So, remember how we said you don't need coding knowledge to build Synthia? It's true! You'll learn to put it together with help from the guides that come with your purchase. The guides include the following:

Anatomy guide: focuses on how Synthia works.

Building guide: offers a step-by-step building guide with over 100 photos.

Usage guide: for tips and tricks on using Synthia to its full potential

Coding guide: offers thorough instructions perfect for beginners.

Not only can you learn to build a sampler that lets you create stunning beats and samples, but you'll also learn incredible hardware and coding skills while building Synthia. Learn about music sequencers and sample editing, microcomputers and other electronic components, editing sound records, coding in C++ and CircuitBlocks, and so much more!

Combine your interest in coding and music when you build and code your very own sampler.

Get the Synthia DIY Digital Music Sampler for just $109.99 through January 14 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. No coupon necessary!

StackSocial prices subject to change.