Catch Hokusai's "Great Wave" in Lego bricks

If you missed seeing the fantastic show "Hokusai: Inspiration and Influence" in Boston or Seattle, you can still catch "the Wave" on YouTube.

"Under the Wave Off Kanagawa" is one of Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai's most famous images. One masterful woodcut print sold for $2.76 million this year and the work is found everywhere on posters, coffee mugs and calendars. A copy is part of a wonderful traveling show, which also includes other versions of the frothing, crashing wave.

The most fun tribute is a giant recreation of the Wave done in Lego blocks. See it built here in a timelapse video: